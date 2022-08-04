Forecast updated on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Evening storms about, with some of them rather strong. Clear and warm late. Very humid. Low 74-77°. Wind: Southwest 2-7 mph.
Friday: Sunny and hot. Very humid with scattered storms later in the day. Some storms may be very heavy. High 91° inland with temps. near 85 on the beaches but falling to around 78° PM. Wind: S 6-14 mph.
Friday Night: Clear and warm. Very humid. Low 73-74°. Wind: South 2-6 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and hot. Very humid with widely scattered storms later in the day. Some storms may be very heavy. High 91° inland with temps. near 80-82 on the beaches but falling to around 78° PM. Wind: S 6-13 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
We have a warm and muggy night on the way with some scattered storms early then mostly fair skies late. Look for lows near 73-75 degrees with light south winds. Temps. may stay above 77 degrees near the Chesapeake bay.
Friday looks hot, but we should see some afternoon thunderstorms as the atmosphere becomes more unstable. Temps. will reach the low 90's with a southwest breeze at 7-14 mph in the afternoon hours. A few storms in the evening could be very heavy with a strong wind gust.
Saturday will be sunny with only some widely scattered late day thunderstorms about. Rain chances at any one spot are only about 20%. It will be hot with temperatures near 91 in the afternoon along with quite humid conditions.
In the long-range, It will stay hot Sunday, as the upper level high pressure system remains over the area. The heat and humidity will continue into Monday and Tuesday with afternoon temps. around 91-92 degrees. We should see some widely scattered thundershowers about, but it will be mainly sunny. There are signs of a stronger cool front around Thursday/Friday of next week!
The average high for today is 87 degrees with an average low of 66 degrees.