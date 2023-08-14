Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.