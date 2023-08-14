Forecast updated on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A few strong thunderstorms are likely tonight, with more storms Tuesday as a weak front stalls across the area. The heat will edge off some Wednesday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Scattered evening storms. Warm and muggy. Some storms may be strong Low 75° Wind: S 4-12 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, muggy, and hot. High 91° inland and 89°on the beaches. PM Storms about and some will be heavy. Rain chance 60% later PM. Wind: SW 11-20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Evening storms likely then clearing late. Still muggy. Low 70° Wind: SW 3-9 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, and not as hot. A little less humid. High 87-88° inland and 85° on the beaches. Wind: SW 0-5 mph. A weak sea breeze will cool the beaches to 80 in the mid-afternoon as a sea breeze develops.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be stormy at times early tonight, and it will be very humid. Some storms may be briefly severe and there is a risk of very heavy rainfall. Look for lows near 74-75 degrees by daybreak. Winds will be light from the south, but strong near storms.
Tuesday looks hot and muggy again with temps. near 91 degrees as a southwest wind increases to 15-20 mph by afternoon. It will be mostly sunny, and the heat index will be in the mid/upper 90's by afternoon. Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will develop again in the afternoon. Some storms may be strong with a damaging wind gust. The beaches will be only slightly cooler than inland as winds turn more to the SW against the sea breeze.
Wednesday looks a little cooler with light winds as a weak front settles south of the area. PM temps. will be near 87 degrees and it will not be quite as muggy. It will be warm with temps. in the low 80's near the water in the afternoon. Some isolated late day showers are possible.
In the long range: Thursday looks warm and humid as a south wind develops ahead of a col front. Look for temps. in the upper 80 both Thursday and Friday. It will cool down to the mid 80's with lower humidity Saturday. Sunday and Monday looks warmer and more humid with temps. near 89-92 degrees. Monday may see temps. near 93-95 degrees ahead of a cool front.
The average low for early August July is 67°, with a high temp. of 86°.