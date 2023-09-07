Forecast updated on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It will stay unusually hot over the entire region again tomorrow, but there will be some showers in the areas as the strong high pressure system high in the atmosphere begins to break down. Salisbury broke another record high this afternoon with 97 degrees, passing the old record of 95 in 1943.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few evening showers and thunderstorms about. Clearing and muggy late. Low 72-73° Wind: S 3-6 mph.
Friday: Partly Sunny, and not quite as hot. Quite humid with PM some spotty showers around late in the day and into the evening. High 93-94°. Wind: S 6-12 mph. Beaches near 88° falling to 82° later PM.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few evening showers and thunderstorms about. Clearing and muggy late. Low 71° Wind: S 4-9 mph.
Saturday: Partly Sunny, and not as hot. Still humid with scattered showers around late in the day and into the evening. High 87°. Wind: S 4-8 mph. Beaches near 84° falling to 81° later PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mostly clear tonight, and it will again be very warm and humid for September. Winds will be light from the south, with lows near 71-73 degrees by sunrise. Coastal temps. will be near 75°.
Friday will be partly sunny and not quite as hot, but still near the record high!. Look for afternoon temps. near 93-94 degrees, with a south wind at 6-12 mph. The beaches will be cooler with temps. near 82°. A few scattered showers will develop in the area later Friday afternoon and night. Some isolated thunderstorms are also possible as the string high pressure ridge over the region finally breaks down.
Saturday will be partly sunny and not as hot. Look for afternoon temps. near 87 degrees, with a south wind at 4-9 mph in the afternoon. The beaches will be cooler with temps. near 82°. A few showers will develop in the area in the afternoon and night. Any rain will be light and it will stay humid despite the cooler temperatures.
In the long range: Look for more scattered showers around Saturday evening. Clouds and some passing showers will linger into Sunday, with temps back down to the low/mid 80's. Look for partly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday with temps. in the lower 80s. A cool front will pass Wednesday with showers and perhaps some thundershowers. High temps. Will nudge 80 Wednesday in most spots. Cooler and drier air will follow the front Wednesday night.
The average low for early September is 63°, with a high temp. of 82°.