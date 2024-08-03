DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a few thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon. Warm, with highs in the low 90s, upper 80s at the beach. Winds from the southwest at 10-15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Scattered thunderstorms. A few could be strong to severe. Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday: A few lingering showers or thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy. Not as hot. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds from the southwest at 10-15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Scattered showers. highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
We have one last day of hot weather before we slide back into more seasonable temperatures, but with some unsettled conditions as we keep an eye on what is likely to become Tropical Storm "Debby".
Saturday will be mostly sunny, but there will be a thin mid to high level cloud layer that will filter out the sun. As an upper trough crosses the region, watch out for scattered showers and thunderstorms to pop up, starting in the mid to late afternoon. While upper dynamics are not favorable for widespread severe storms, there will be plenty of warm and humid air near the ground, which will provide the instability for some of these thunderstorms to become strong to severe, with damaging winds the primary threat. Any storms will be prolific rain-makers as well, so localized flash flooding could be a problem. The Storm Prediction Center has put the Maryland Midshore and Delaware under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for severe weather, with a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for the rest of the peninsula.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight before diminishing after midnight.
Showers and thunder could linger into Sunday morning, then skies will be partly cloudy with a chance for pop-up showers and thunder in the afternoon.
High pressure briefly builds in for Monday into early Tuesday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonably warm highs in the upper 80s.
Then we keep our eyes on Tropical Depression "Four", which is likely to become Tropical Storm "Debby" later this weekend.
The most significant threats from this tropical system will be along the Gulf Coast from Florida to possibly Alabama. It's not expected to be a major threat to Delmarva, but as the system re-emerges off the South Carolina coast, it could stall out, and bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to Delmarva for the latter half of next week. The forecast is very uncertain with this storm given its expected slow movement, so we need to watch this closely.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation above normal for August 10 - August 16.
In the Tropics:
Tropical Depression "Four" is located south of Cuba and is expected to become Tropical Storm "Debby" late Saturday or on Sunday. Tropical storm effects are expected along the Gulf Coast Sunday night, and it could bring rain and thunder to Delmarva later next week.
There are no other areas of interest in the tropical Atlantic.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.