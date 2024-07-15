Forecast Updated on Monday, July 15, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 90-99. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. A stray shower or storm could make it across the Chesapeake, but most of us will remain dry. Lows: 77-83. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 90-101. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 77-85. Winds: SW-S 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms possible late in the day. Highs: 88-97. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and lower humidity levels. Highs: 84-90. Winds: NW-N 5-20+ mph.
After all the rain we had across Delmarva on Friday and Saturday has set up a pressure cooker effect that will bring even hotter weather for the start of the workweek across the region. A very hot next couple of days are ahead of us with temperatures today soaring up into the 90s to near 100 degrees. When you factor in the humidity, we will have heat index values between 105-115 over the course of today. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are up for most of Delmarva for the next couple of days because of how hot things will feel over the coming days. Tuesday might just be even hotter with a better chance of a few of our communities actually reaching over 100 degrees.
We finally get some big relief in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night as a pretty good cold front will move across Delmarva. These thunderstorms will pack a punch with strong gusty winds, lots of rain and lightning over the course of the next few hours. It will still be a hot one on Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s, but I think things will be a bit cooler on Wednesday with the front nearby.
A refreshing air mass will arrive just in time for the start of the Delaware State Fair with temperatures by Thursday and Friday into the 80s for highs with low humidity levels. Saturday will bring a chance of more showers and storms into the forecast as a warm front sneaks across Delmarva and leads to temperatures jumping back into the 80s and 90s by early next week.