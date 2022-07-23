DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Feels like 100°F or more.
Saturday night: Mostly clear and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and dangerously hot. Becoming breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like 100° to 105°. Winds from the SW 10-15 mph, with gusts to 20 mph at times.
Monday: Partly cloudy and hot. Chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Isolated P.M. thunderstorms. Highs near 90°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a low chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Turning hotter. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a low chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Turning hotter. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Dangerously hot weather is the headline this weekend.
On Saturday, after a mix of clouds and sun early, skies turn mostly sunny by afternoon. Winds will be generally light and out of the southwest, which will help temperatures rise into the mid 90s, and with the humidity it will feel like 100°F or more.
We will remain on the western edge of high pressure over the Atlantic on Sunday as winds shift to a more southerly direction and turn a little breezy, with gusts to 20 mph possible. The breeze won't help us in the heat department, however, as temperatures will again rise into the mid 90s, and the more southerly component to the breeze will drive the heat index to between 100° and 105°. There is a chance of a stray shower or rumble of thunder in the evening as a decaying storm cluster approaches, but most storms will have disspated by the time any storms reach Delmarva.
A series of low pressure systems will transit Canada throughout the week ahead, and they will swing cold fronts that will stall out along the Outer Banks of North Carolina, which means slightly unsettled weather with only a brief break from the heat for the week ahead.
The first cold front approaches Monday. Ahead of the front, temperatures will again soar into the mid 90s. Then a chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon into early Tuesday. These thunderstorms could feature some very heavy, gusty downpours that could cause isolated flooding.
Tuesday will be our brief break from the heat, as the temperatures behind the first front only climb into the mid to upper 80s (which is about normal for this time of year). Monday's cold front stalled out just south of Delmarva means a chance for pop-up afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, especially south of U.S. 50.
Then as the front remains stalled out, we continue with daily chances of afternoon showers and thunder for the rest of the week as temperatures again climb into the 90s by Thursday.
Another cold front will approach Thursday, which could bring more focused showers and thunder in the Thursday and Friday timeframe.