Forecast updated on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: The week ahead will feel like summer with temps. reaching the mid 90's by Thursday and Friday. The heat will linger through Saturday before a cool front brings temperatures down to the 80's by Sunday and Monday. This heat will be widespread from Manhattan to Texas.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair and muggy. Low 74° Wind: S 2-7 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, humid, and hotter. High 95° inland and 89° on the beaches. A weak PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 84° later in the day. Isolated showers about in the evening. Rain chances 15%. Wind: SW 11-23 mph.
Thursday Night: A few evening storms about. Rain chance is 30% at any one spot. Fair, very warm, and muggy late. Low 77-78° Wind: SW 2-9 mph.
Friday: Sunny, humid, and hot. High 96° inland and 90° on the beaches. Heat index near 107 PM. A weak PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 84° later in the day. Isolated showers about in the evening. Rain chances 10%. Wind: SW 5-11 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear tonight and it will turn muggy with light south winds at 4-10 mph. Look for temperatures to dip to the mid 70's by daybreak.
Thursday will be sunny and hotter as a high-pressure system aloft builds over the entire region. Look for PM temps. near 95 degrees. The heat index will reach 105 by mid-afternoon. Winds will increase from the south, with winds on the coast and inland at 12-24 mph by afternoon. A coastal sea breeze will cool the beaches back to the low to mid 80's in the afternoon hours.
Friday will be sunny and a little hotter! Look for PM temps. near 96 degrees. The heat index may pass 107 in the afternoon. Winds will be from the SW, with winds on the coast from the S/SW at 7-14 mph by afternoon. A coastal sea breeze will cool the beaches back to the mid 80's in the afternoon hours.
In the long range: Saturday will be sunny, breezy, and quite hot with high temps. from 96°. Thunderstorms will develop Saturday evening ahead of a cool front, and it will not be quite as hot Sunday and Monday with temps. dropping back to the mid 80's Sunday through Wednesday. The heat index may reach 109 in laces Saturday afternoon.
The average low for mid-July is 69°, with a high temp. of 87°.