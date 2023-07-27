DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: A few gusty thunderstorms early, then mostly clear and muggy. Patchy fog possible late. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and very hot. Some gusty thunderstorms possible by late afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 90s, feeling like 105-110°F at times. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny early, then very hot with afternoon and evening thunderstorms, a few strong. Highs in the mid to upper 90s, feeling like 105°F or more. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: A few showers early, then becoming mostly sunny and much more comfortable. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
*Excessive Heat Warning for Dorchester, Somerset, and Wicomico Counties Friday and Saturday*
*Heat Advisory for all other counties (except the beaches) Friday and Saturday*
Our first "real" heat wave featuring dangerous temperatures has arrived on Delmarva as we get ready to wrap up the week.
After seeing temperatures rise into the mid 90s with dewpoints well into the 70s, a weak disturbance may trigger some thunderstorms Thursday evening, with the greatest chances on the Midshore and in Delaware. These storms will be able to tap into plenty of heat and humidity, so any storms could feature damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours that could cause localized flash flooding, although not everyone will see a storm tonight.
Then skies will be come mostly clear, but it will be warm and muggy with temperatures only falling into the upper 70s.
Friday and Saturday are likely to be the hottest days of the heat wave. Heat advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are up for almost all of Delmarva Friday through Saturday.
Temperatures will reach the upper 90s, and with the humidity it will feel like 105-110°F. The beaches will be the place to beat the heat, as temperatures will be kept in the upper 80s and low 90s.
On Friday, again a weak disturbance could trigger gusty thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Then, as the hot air mass over Delmarva starts to retreat late Saturday, a cold front will bring a more widespread chance of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong.
In the wake of Saturday's cold front, a few showers could linger into Sunday morning, then we will be rewarded with much more comfortable temperatures to start the next week.
Temperatures Sunday through mid-week should remain in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies, and just low chances of your typical summertime pop-up afternoon showers and thunder.
A tropical wave between the Cape Verde and Leeward Islands has a medium, 40 percent chance of development as it moves west toward the Leeward Islands.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging slightly below normal and precipitation slightly above normal for August 3-August 9.