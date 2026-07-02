DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Clear and warm. Lows in the upper 70s.
Friday: *Extreme Heat Warning* Mostly sunny and hot. Chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. Highs in the low 100s. Feels like near 110°F or more at times. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Independence Day: *Extreme Heat Warning* Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, some strong. Highs in the low 100s. Feels like 105° to 110°F at times. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Feels like 100° to 105°F at times. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy and not as hot. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Chance of scattered showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 67°F.
*Extreme Heat Warning for Friday and Saturday for all of Delmarva, except the immediate coast*
A broad ridge of high pressure is bringing oppressive heat to much of the eastern United States, including Delmarva.
The heat wave has arrived on Delmarva, with oppressive heat, especially on the Midshore and in Delaware.
Otherwise, weather has been quiet, with mainly sunny skies and light winds. Thursday night will be mainly clear and warm with lows in the upper 70s. I'm going to leave in a mention of a stray pop-up downpour, just like we have had the past two nights. Most folks are going to stay dry, though.
As we continue to work our way through this heat wave, make sure the check on elderly neighbors to ensure they have working air conditioning, and if not, that they have a way to get to cooling centers or another cool location during the day.
If you have pets that are outside during the day, make sure they have shade and access to plenty of fresh water. Avoid walking your dog during the hottest parts of the day as paved surfaces could be hot enough to injure paws.
Heat continues on Friday, as high temperatures will again potentially reach the low 100s, except at the beach. Heat indices will again approach 110°F at times. As an impulse of energy rolls through the region, it could be enough to trigger some strong thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see a storm, but any storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and heavy downpours. Most of Delmarva is under a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for severe weather.
The heat wave continues into Independence Day, with afternoon highs in the low 100s, and heat indices in the 105° to 110°F range. If celebrating outside, make sure folks have an air conditioned area to get into if feeling too hot, and of course, make sure there are plenty of cold (non-alcoholic) beverages!
For fireworks Saturday evening, there is a better chance of scattered thunderstorms that could have some damaging winds. All of Delmarva is under a Level 2 "Slight" threat of severe weather.
While it stays hot with highs in the 90s, the heat wave will slowly start to break down on Sunday, allowing for a few impulses of energy to trigger daily chances of thunderstorms, some of which could be severe for damaging winds. These storms will also be efficient rain producers, so some localized flash flooding could be a possibility Sunday through Tuesday.
Temperatures return to normal by mid-week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Jul 9 - Jul 15.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.