DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday night: *Blizzard Warning* Periods of snow, heavy at times. Accumulations in excess of 10 inches possible. Winds from the west 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 50 mph at times. Some thunder possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
Monday: Snow or wintry mix early, slowly tapering off during the day. And addition 5"+ possible. Windy. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Wednesday: Morning showers, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 50°F. Normal low: 30°F.
Our winter storm has arrived on Delmarva, a storm that could be one for the record books.
As an area of low pressure rapidly deepens off the Atlantic Coast, we're expecting periods of heavy snow and blizzard conditions Sunday night. Strong winds from the north-northeast could cause whiteout conditions, along with blowing and drifting snow that could quickly make roads impassable. Those strong winds could also cause coastal flooding, especially along tidal waterways that feed the Delaware Bay.
Blizzard warnings have been posted for nearly the entire Delmarva Peninsula, so everyone needs to be prepared for heavy snow and strong winds. Some thundersnow will be possible, especially near the coast.
Confidence is high that all of Delmarva (except for the southern Virginia Eastern Shore) will see 8 to 14 inches of snow. There is an area from Dover to Georgetown, to Berlin, to Snow Hill (roughly along DE-1 from Dover to Milford, and U.S. 113 from Milford to Snow Hill) that could locally see more than 14 inches, and possibly more than 18 inches of snow.
Snowfall rates will be intense, reaching 2 to 3 inches per hour at times.
Snow will be heaviest Sunday evening, becoming more moderate after midnight.
Snow continues into Monday morning before tapering off in the afternoon.
Tuesday will be cold and blustery, then milder temperatures return for the second half of the week, with rain chances Wednesday through Friday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for March 1 - March 7.