Forecast updated on Thursday, 20 June 2024, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It will turn quite hot by Friday as the heat wave over the Northeast finally reaches us. An Excessive Heat Watch is posted for Sunday and that means all outdoor activity should be greatly reduced. Some storms may develop Monday as the heat wave weakens some.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 66-67°. Wind: S 2-6 mph.
Friday: Sunny and hotter. Turning muggy. High 92°. Wind: SW 2-8 mph. Beaches reach 85° then fall to around 76° PM. Heat index near 100 PM.
Friday Night: Mainly clear. Low 70°. Wind: S 2-7 mph.
Saturday: Excessive Heat Warning Likely. Sunny and hotter still. Turning muggy. High 95°. Wind: SW 6-14 mph. Beaches reach 92° then fall to around 81° PM. Heat index near 107 PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies tonight as an upper level high pressure system builds over the region. It will be more humid with lows near 66 degrees.
It will turn quite hot on Friday with dew points climbing to near 70 degrees. This means a heat index near 100 by afternoon with few clouds. The beaches will see a weak afternoon sea breeze and drop from 89 to 79° in the afternoon. Winds inland will be southwest at around 5-9 mph. The hot weather will be widespread across the entire region.
Saturday will be even hotter with dew points climbing to near 70 degrees. This means a heat index over 104 by afternoon. An Excessive Heat Warning is likely Saturday and Sunday. This means all outdoor activities should be greatly reduced or postponed. The beaches will see a weak afternoon sea breeze and drop from 92 to 80° in the afternoon. Winds inland will be southwest at 7-14 mph. The extreme heat will be widespread across the entire region.
In the long-range: It will get hotter still Sunday with highs from 96-98°. An Excessive Heat Warning is likely and all outdoor activity should be greatly reduced. The heat will start to break some thunderstorms on Monday after a high temp. near 92° Heat index values will likely pass 100 from Saturday through Monday. We will see high temps. near 91 degrees Tuesday with 95° and some storms around Wednesday.
The average low for mid June is 64° and the high is 84°.