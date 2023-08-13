DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s, near 90°F at the beaches. Feels like near 100°F at times. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low chance of a stray thundershower. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon the afternoon and evening, a few could be strong. Highs near 90°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and more comfortable. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 67°F.
Hot, summer-like weather will continue for our Sunday.
Today, skies will be mostly sunny, with a few more clouds mixing in during the afternoon hours. With the seabreeze, there is a very low chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, but most folks will stay dry. Temperatures will reach the low 90s, and with more of a westerly component to the wind, even the beaches will be near 90 degrees.
On Monday, a warm front will slide over Delmarva. The day will be partly cloudy, but as the front slides by, there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has almost all of Delmarva under a Level 1 (on a scale of 1 to 5) threat for severe weather, with the Chesapeake Coast under a Level 2 threat. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats, but there is a low threat of a spin-up tornado on the Midshore and in Delaware.
On Tuesday, the cold front associated with Monday's warm front will approach Delmarva. The day will be partly cloudy, but as the front approaches, chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase by afternoon into the evening. Tuesday will see a greater threat for severe storms, with most of Delmarva under a Level 2 threat for severe weather.
Once that cold front departs, high pressure will build in from the west, and with it will come more northerly winds, and much more comfortable temperatures and lower humidity.
Expect the rest of the week to be mostly sunny with temperatures rising from the low 80s Wednesday into the mid to upper 80s by Saturday.
In the tropics, there are no areas of potential development in the Atlantic Basin.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for August 20-August 26.