Forecast updated on Monday, 5 August 2024, at 4:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It will be hot again tomorrow across the area with temps. near 90 degrees. We should see some more clouds with some thunderstorms around Wednesday as a weak cool front approaches the area. Tropical Storm Debby will turn the winds more to the southeast Wednesday and bring more clouds and cooler temps. Showers are likely as a cool front stalls over the area and some heavier downpours are possible.
Debby will likely stall near the coast of S. Carolina or Georgia for the next 48 hours. The remnants may impact our weather late week, but it should be a very weak system by then.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair and muggy. Low 75°. Wind: SW 4-11 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, and hot. High 89-91°. Wind: S 11-18 mph. Beaches reach 83° then a sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 76°.
Tuesday Night: Mostly fair with clouds increasing late.. Warm and muggy. Low 73°. Wind: S 6-12 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, and not as hot. Passing showers and some thundery downpours become likely by afternoon. High 83°. Wind: S 9-16 mph. Beaches reach 80° then a sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 76°.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for fair skies and warm temperatures tonight across the region. Expect low temps. in the low-mid 70's by daybreak with a light south wind under 12 mph. Winds may be higher near open water though, especially on the Chesapeake Bay. It will be quite muggy.
Tuesday will be hot with sunshine and increasing south winds. The temperatures will reach near 90-91° inland and fall to the mid 70's on the beaches by late afternoon. A few very isolated thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and early nighttime hours.
Wednesday will not be as hot as clouds increase and a weak cool front stalls over the area. Numerous showers and some thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening hours. We will see south winds at 9-16 mph. The temperatures will reach the low to mid 80's inland with the coast seeing temps. in the mid 70's. The remains of Debby will stay well to our south but it will turn our winds more to the SE by Thursday. This will bring the temps. down even more with showers and some thunderstorms more likely.
In the long-range: Thursday through Saturday look cloudy and muggy with periods of rain and thunder. Total rainfall for the entire period may exceed 4 inches. We should see less rain with just scattered showers Sunday into Monday. Look for high temps. in the mid 80's and low temps. in the low 70's falling to the mid 60's by Sunday and Monday.
The average low for late July is 68° and the high is 87°.