Forecast updated on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We will see hotter and more humid weather through the weekend. Thunderstorms will return with scattered PM storms Friday through Sunday. Afternoon temps. will be near or above 90 through Monday and beyond. A widespread heat wave will spread from the desert southwest into the deep south next week.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair, and humid. Low 73-74° Wind: S 1-6 mph.
Thursday: Hot and sunny, High 92-93° inland and 83° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 82°. Wind: S 8-16 mph. Winds on the coast S/SE 11-20 mph PM.
Thursday Night: Fair, and muggy. Risk of some storms late. Low 73-74° Wind: S 7-14 mph.
Friday: Hot and muggy, High 89-90° inland and 81° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 82°. PM thunderstorms developing. Rain chance over 50%. Wind: S 9-18 mph. Wnds on the coast S/SE 12-20 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
A dry night is on the way with light winds and it will turn much more humid,with lows near 73° by daybreak.
Thursday will be hot and much more humid as a south wind develops. Look for afternoon temps. near 92-93°. The heat index will be near 100 in most areas, except the beaches. Winds will be south at 7-15 mph PM, but a sea breeze will turn the winds to the southeast on the coast with temps. falling to around 82 degrees in the afternoon. Some scattered thunderstorms may reach the area late Thursday night.
Friday will be hot and muggy but there will be scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms around. Some of the storms may have very heavy rainfall with gusty winds. Look for afternoon temps. near 90°. Winds will be south at 9-18 mph. A sea breeze will turn the winds to the south on the coast with temps. falling to around 82 degrees in the afternoon. The risk of rainfall is over 50% at any one spot Friday.
In the long range: The weekend looks hot and humid with scattered PM storms and temps. will reach 89-91°. Some storms may be heavy from Friday through Sunday. We will see some lingering thunderstorms into Monday and Tuesday as well with temps. from 90-92° and muggy conditions. It will stay hot and humid through Wednesday and Thursday of next week as well, with some afternoon storms around.
The average low for mid July is 69°, with a high temp. of 88°.