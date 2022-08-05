Forecast updated on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 6:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Scattered thundershowers about. Clearing late. Very humid. Low 74-77°. Wind: South 2-8 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and hot. Very humid with widely scattered storms later in the day. Some storms may be very heavy. High 91° inland with temps. near 80-82 on the beaches but falling to around 78° PM. Wind: SW 4-12 mph.
Saturday Night: Isolated evening storms about, then clearing and warm. Very humid. Low 75°. Wind: South 3-9 mph.
Sunday: Sunny and hot. Very humid with only isolated storms later in the day. High 91° inland with temps. near 80-85 on the beaches but falling to around 78° PM. Wind: SW 7-15 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
We have a very warm and muggy night on the way with scattered thunderstorms early then mostly fair skies late. Look for lows near 74-76 degrees with light south winds. Temps. may stay above 78 degrees near the Chesapeake bay.
Saturday will be sunny with only some widely scattered late day thunderstorms about. Rain chances at any one spot are only about 30%. It will be hot with temperatures near 91 in the afternoon, along with quite humid conditions. There will be a sea breeze on the beaches and it will be much cooler there with temperatures in the upper 70's through the afternoon hours.
In the long-range, the heat and humidity will continue into Monday and Tuesday with afternoon temps. around 92-93 degrees. We should see some widely scattered thundershowers about, but it will be mainly sunny. Rain is more likely Wednesday as a cold front approaches with highs near 90 degrees. It will not be as hot Thursday (High 86°) with scattered storms then less humidity will arrive behind a cool front by Friday.
The average high for today is 87 degrees with an average low of 66 degrees.