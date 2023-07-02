FORECAST DISCUSSION
Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot. Afternoon thunderstorms possible, a few could be strong. Highs in the low 90, feeling like near 100°F at times, except cooler at the beaches. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday night: Scattered thunderstorms, then partly cloudy and muggy with patchy fog. A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail, and torrential downpours. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy and hot. Scattered thunderstorms are possible, mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like near 100°F at times, except cooler at the beaches. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot. Some pop-up afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90°F.
Saturday: Scattered showers and thunder. Highs in the upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 67°F.
A stretch of hot and humid weather will begin for most of Delmarva today.
A warm front has passed to our north, and a hot and humid air mass will sit over Delmarva today. We will still have some smoky haze over the region. This will result in hot afternoon highs reaching the low 90s, with heat indices near 100°F. With dewpoints in the 70s, thunderstorms could pop up in the afternoon and continue through the evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds, hail, and torrential downpours. All of Delmarva is under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for severe weather today. There is still uncertainty about exactly where storms will fire up, and if storms crossing the Chesapeake survive the cooler waters. It won't be a washout of a day, but if you have outdoor plans, especially this afternoon and evening, keep your eyes to the sky and be ready to get into shelter if you hear thunder or see threatening skies.
Hot weather will continue on Monday with continued highs in the 90s and heat indices near 100°F. As a weak cold front approaches, again we could see scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms that could become strong to severe, with damaging winds, hail, and torrential downpours the main threats. All of Delmarva is under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for severe weather on Monday.
With hot and humid weather continuing on Independence Day into the latter half of the week, pop-up thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Thunderstorms chances diminish later in the week as a high pressure ridge tries to nudge its way into the Mid-Atlantic region.
Looking ahead to next weekend, a cold front could trigger some showers and thunderstorms by Saturday.
In the tropics, there are no areas of concern in the next seven days.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging slightly below normal and precipitation slightly above normal for July 9-July 15.