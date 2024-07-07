DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Some pop-up thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like 100°F or more at times. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and muggy with areas of fog developing late. Lows in the low 70s.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. A pop-up thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with some pop-up thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with some pop-up thunderstorms. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with pop-up thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Scattered thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 68°F.
It will continue to be hot on Delmarva today, but not quite as hot as Saturday was.
There are no heat advisories or warnings today, but temperatures will still rise into the low to mid 90s, and with the humidity it could feel like 100°F or more at times, so all need to be careful with your outdoor activities today.
A weak cold front will approach this afternoon and then wash out over Delmarva. This, coupled with the seabreeze fronts that are likely to develop today mean there is a chance for some pop-up thunderstorms. As has been the case in the past several days, not everyone will see a thunderstorm, but where thunderstorms develop, be prepared for torrential downpours that could cause some "wet microbursts" that come with damaging winds, as well as frequent lightning.
Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with muggy lows in the low 70s. Areas of patchy fog are likely to develop after midnight, especially in areas that see a thunderstorm today.
Monday through Wednesday we'll continue to be hot with low chances of pop-up thunderstorms in the warm, unstable air.
Then starting Thursday, some disturbances will bring increased chances of showers and thunderstorms through next weekend.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for July 14 - July 20.
In the Tropics:
"Beryl" remains a tropical storm this morning as it makes its final approach to the Texas coast. It is still forecast to become a hurricane shortly before a landfall tonight. The latest guidance is suggesting that the remnants of "Beryl" will pass to the north and west of Delmarva late this week, and won't have any significant effects on the peninsula.
There are no other areas of development interest in the tropical Atlantic. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.