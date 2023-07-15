DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot. A few pop-up showers or thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s; 80s at the beaches. Heat indices near 100°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the morning. Highs in the low 90s, except cooler near storms. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Scattered thunderstorms possible in the evening. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the low 90s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 69°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
Our forecast is mainly dominated by hot conditions over the next week.
(The Delaware State Fair starts this coming week...what did you expect?)
We have an area of high pressure off the east coast of the United States, and an upper low up near the Hudson Bay in Canada. This is causing persistent south to southwest flow over Delmarva, which is keeping upward pressure on temperatures this weekend.
Around that upper low, and with plenty of heat and some humidity to work with, weak upper impulses of energy will help trigger a low chance of some pop-up thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, however it looks like most folks will stay dry, under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will get into the 90s, but 80s at the beaches.
Sunday will continue to be hot, and with a weak cold front that will swing across Delmarva, it will feature a higher chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning, but a few storms could linger into the afternoon.
With the abundant heat and humidity available to fuel storms, there is a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for severe weather on Sunday. Damaging winds, hail, and frequent lightning will be the main threats.
Then high pressure will build into the Mid-Atlantic starting on Monday through most of the upcoming week. Most days will be mostly sunny, with just low chances of isolated thunderstorms popping up in the heat. High temperatures will stay in the low to sometime mid 90s, and with the humidity it could feel like 100°F or more at times.
In the tropics, Subtropical Storm "Don" is spinning in the central Atlantic about 1,000 miles west of the Azores. It is expected to wander around the area, and no significant strengthening is expected. It will not be a threat to the United States.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation near normal for July 22-July 28.