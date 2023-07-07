Forecast updated on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 4:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We will see a few afternoon thundershowers in the area again tomorrow but most will be along and west of highway 13. An upper level trough will bring more widespread thundershowers again on Sunday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Isolated evening showers then fair, and humid. Low 71° Wind: SE 0-6 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. Widely scattered storms PM. High 87-89° inland and 82° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 78°. Wind: SE 2-9 mph. Winds on the coast SE 6-12 mph PM. Rain chance is around 25%.
Saturday Night: Isolated evening showers then fair, and humid. Low 72° Wind: S 1-6 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny early then mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms late PM. High 85-87° inland and 80° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 76°. Wind: S 5-13 mph. Winds on the coast SE 8-15 mph PM. Rain chance is around 70% after 3 PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Evening showers will die off after sunset, and we will see fair skies tonight. It will be very muggy with lows near 70-72° by daybreak.
Saturday will be warm and humid with isolated to widely scattered late afternoon and evening thundershowers about. Winds will be from the south, with afternoon temperatures touching 87-89 degrees. Winds will become SE at 10-13 mph on the beaches in the afternoon, with a sea breeze dropping temps. to around 78°.
Sunday will be warm and humid with numerous late afternoon and evening thundershowers about. Winds will be from the SE, with afternoon temperatures touching 85-87 degrees before any rain begins. Winds will become SE at 10 mph on the beaches in the afternoon, with a sea breeze dropping temps. to around 77°. Some of the thunderstorms Sunday will be heavy with rainfall amounts of over an inch in some spots.
In the long range: Look for only spotty storms Monday afternoon with high temps. near 86-88°. Temperatures will edge back up to near 90° Tuesday and into the low 90's from Wednesday through Friday with only isolated late day thundershowers about. Heat index values later next week will go over 102.
The average low for early July is 69°, with a high temp. of 88°.