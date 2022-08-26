Forecast updated on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 4:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear, and more humid. Low 71-72°. Wind: SW 1-5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Widely scattered PM Showers. Rain chance under 25% at any one spot. High 91-92° inland with temps. near 80° PM on the beaches. Wind: W 2-7 mph. Winds E 3-9 mph PM on the beaches.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to fair, warm and humid. Low 70°. Wind: East 2-7 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and not quite as hot. High 88-89° inland with temps. near 77° on the beaches. Wind: E 3-8 mph. Winds E 6-11 mph PM on the beaches.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for partly cloudy skies tonight, as a weak high pressure area remains over the area. Winds will be light with lows near 71 degrees.
Saturday looks much the same with a light west wind. Some SPOTTY afternoon showers and an isolated thundershower will be a bit more likely. The rain chances at any one spot will stay around 20%. A coastal sea breeze will drop the beach temperatures to around 80 in the afternoon hours. Thunderstorms may develop around 12-2 PM Saturday near the Maryland beaches as the sea breeze moves inland.
Sunday will not be quite as hot as winds turn to the east behind a weak low pressure trough. The onshore wind flow will keep inland temps. around 88-89 degrees while the beaches will stay around 77°. Rainfall will be very spotty but a coastal shower is possible with very isolated inland showers about in the afternoon hours.
In the long-range, temps. will stay near 90-92° on Monday and Tuesday with rather high humidity. A cool front will bring scattered thundershowers Wednesday and temps. will drop back to the mid 80's with lower humidity for Thursday and Friday.
The average high for today is 84 degrees with an average low of 65 degrees.