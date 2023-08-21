Forecast Updated on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid! Highs: 88-95. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 68-74. Winds: W-NW 5-20 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: 58-65. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a few pop-up storms. Most folks should be dry. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
The high pressure that brought us all the amazing weather for the weekend will remain in control of the forecast for much of the week, but it will be doing a lot of readjusting and moving back and forth west and then north of us before starting to settle over the top of Delmarva.
As this happens, our temperatures will be fluctuating a lot over the coming days. We start the work week in the 80s and 90s with high humidity and will drop into the low 80s for Wednesday as the wind shifts more north and northeast on Tuesday and Wednesday. We reach the mid 80s on Thursday as the flow turns out of the south and east.
A boundary to our north will start to dive toward the Peninsula on Thursday and could provide us with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. A better chance for storms looks to enter the forecast on Friday as the cold front comes diving across Delmarva and will lead to high pressure settling over the top of us heading into the weekend.
This high pressure will become a very important piece of the puzzle heading into next week as the tropics have exploded with activity in the last 48 hours.
We will be watching one of the storms in particular as Franklin has been projected by the models to take a path where we may have to deal with the swell and waves off the open Atlantic as the storm is going to pass between us and Bermuda by Wednesday of next week.