Forecast updated on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Isolated showers otherwise fair, humid, and hazy. Low 70-71°. Wind: S 5-13 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Breezy with isolated storms southern Delmarva PM. Cooler after dark and less humid. High 92-93° inland with temps. around 91° near the beaches. Wind: W 10-20 mph.
Friday Night: Scattered thunderstorms early south, clearing and less humid late. Low 67°. Wind: NW 5-12 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, and very breezy. Cooler, and much less humid. High 79-80° inland with temps. the same near the beaches. Wind: NW 14-24 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be warm and humid. There may be some isolated Thunderstorms after dark as a cool front approaches.
Friday looks sunny and hot with a west wind at 10-19 mph. Temperatures will reach 90 to 93 and even the beaches may approach 92 degrees ahead of a cold front. Winds will turn to the NW behind the front in the evening with drier air and cooler air moving into our area by sunrise Saturday. There may be some scattered storms over southern Delmarva after 4 PM as a cold front moves through.
Saturday looks much cooler, with lower humidity behind the cold front. Winds will be gusty from the NW at 12-22 mph, and the beaches will see the same temps. as inland areas due to the strong west wind holding the sea breeze offshore. It should be mainly sunny across the area all day. Saturday evening will be very pleasant with dry air and cool temperatures under a clear sky. Confidence in the forecast today is very high.
In the long-range, Sunday and Monday will be sunny, mild, and be much less humid than we usually see in later June! Look for afternoon temps. near 78-80 both Saturday and Sunday. Low temps will fall into the mid 50's by Sunday and Monday morning. It will turn warmer by Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures climbing back to the upper 80's. We may see some scattered thundershowers again by Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.
The average high for today is 83 degrees with an average low of 63 degrees.