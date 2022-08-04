DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s, 80s at the beaches. Temperatures could feel like 100°F or more at times. Winds from the south at 5-10 mph.
Thursday night: Warm and muggy. A few pop-up showers or rumbles of thunder possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Unseasonably warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90°F. chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90°F.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
*Heat Advisory for Kent, Md., Queen Anne's, Talbot, and Caroline Counties from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday.*
Unseasonable heat unfortunately continues for the rest of the week across Delmarva.
On Thursday, skies will be mostly sunny, with low chance of a brief pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the evening. The main story, though, is continued hot weather. Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s inland (with 80s at the beaches). With the humidity, it will feel like 100°F or more at times.
A weak frontal boundary will approach on Friday, but will wash out by Friday afternoon. This will bring an increased chance of afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms, but not much relief from the heat. Temperatures away from the beaches will remain in the 90s.
Slightly unsettled conditions continue on Saturday, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms with temperatures again in the low 90s.
Then a brief dry spell Sunday and Monday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures around 90°F.
A more robust cold front will approach late Tuesday into Wednesday, which will bring a better chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms, and possible a return to more seasonable daytime temperatures, which should be in the mid to upper 80s this time of year.