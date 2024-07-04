DELMARVA FORECAST
Independence Day: Partly cloudy and hot. Some scattered thunderstorms are possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening, with the greatest chance over the Maryland Midshore. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like the mid 90s at times. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday night: A few thunderstorms early, then warm and muggy. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Hot, with a chance of some pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like near 100°F at times. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Hot, with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Highs around 90°F.
Monday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs around 90°F.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with some pop-up thunderstorms. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with some pop-up thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
Happy Independence Day!
Hot and humid weather makes a return to Delmarva today with southwesterly winds putting upward pressure on our temperatures and dew points.
High pressure sliding to the southeast keeps skies mostly sunny early on Thursday, but clouds will increase in the afternoon after some troughiness in the wake of the Appalachian Range potentially triggers some showers and thunderstorms late in the day. These storms will likely be of the widely scattered variety, so go ahead with your outdoor plans, just be ready to get inside if one of these storms decides to visit your neighborhood. Anyone could see a thunderstorm, but the highest chances will be on the Maryland Midshore, where there is a Level 1 "Marginal" threat that a thunderstorm could become severe for damaging winds. Any thunderstorm will likely also come with frequent lightning.
Friday will be similar to Thursday, with hot temperatures and partly cloudy skies, along with a chance of pop-up thunderstorms, mainly in the late afternoon and evening.
A weak cold front will approach on Saturday, and will possibly bring some more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. Severe storms are not likely, but again, gusty winds and frequent lightning will be the main threat in any storms.
In the wake of that frontal boundary, some drier air will filter into Delmarva, but it will remain on the warm side, with temperatures around 90°F, with partly to mostly sunny skies.
That front will return as a warm front by mid-week, and will be a focal point for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through next weekend.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for July 11 - July 17.
In the Tropics:
Hurricane "Beryl" brought damaging winds and rain to Jamaica over night, and will skirt the Cayman Islands this morning. It remains a major hurricane, but is expected to slowly weaken as it approaches a landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. It will then enter the Gulf of Mexico, where another landfall is possible in northeast Mexico or southern Texas. Flooding rainfall is possible in these areas. "Beryl" is not an immediate threat to Delmarva.
A tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean has a low, 20 percent chance of development in the Caribbean over the next seven days. It is also not an immediate threat to Delmarva.