Forecast updated on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 4:50 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Scattered storms in the evening, mainly northern Delmarva.Warm and humid with fair skies late. Low 74°. Wind: SW 5-12 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, muggy and hot. A few very spotty PM thundershowers. High: 91°. Beaches near 88-91° with a weak sea breeze pm. Wind: W 2-7 mph. Rain chance 10% at any one spot.
Tuesday Night: Fair, warm, and very humid. Low 74°. Wind: SW 2-8 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. High: 94°. Beaches may be very hot as well before a weak sea breeze arrives pm. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Rain chance 10% at any one spot.
Forecast Discussion:
A weak cool front is approaching Delmarva and we may see some storms in the area later this eveneing. A severe thunderstorm watch covers areas across the bay and far northern Delmarva until 10 PM, and storms are most likely to our north.
Tuesday will be hot and humid with just some very spotty afternoon showers. Look for temps. near 91 inland with 79° on the beaches. Winds will be west at 2-7 mph. Rain chances are going to be quite low as an upper-level high- pressure system builds over the region.
Wednesday looks hotter still as winds turn to the southwest at 5-10 mph by the afternoon. Inland temps. will be near 94°, and the coast will see afternoon temps. in the upper 80' with only a weak sea breeze. Rain chances are below 15% on Wednesday and the heat index will pass 100.
In the long range, a strong high pressure system in the upper atmosphere will get even stronger this week. This means the hotter weather will continue all week and into the weekend with highs from 93-95 degrees and very high humidity. The heat index will pass 100 each day. We may see some storms around with a weak front Thursday but this front will not bring us any cooler weather.
The average high for today is 88 degrees with an average low of 68 degrees.