Forecast updated on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We will see a pleasant night but much hotter and very humid weather will arrive by mid-week. Thunderstorms may return Thursday night with spotty storms Friday and Saturday as well as temps. edge back to around 90 degrees in the afternoon.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair and humid. Low 68° Wind: SW 1-6 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 89° inland and 83° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 78°. Wind: W 0-4 mph. Winds on the coast E 6-10 mph PM. Rain chance is around 5% at most..
Tuesday Night: Fair, and humid. Low 70-72° Wind: S 1-5 mph.
Wednesday: Hot and sunny, High 92-93° inland and 85° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 80°. Wind: SW 4-11 mph. Winds on the coast S/SE 7-13 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
A slightly drier air mass has settled over the area this evening behind a weak summer cool front. We will see fair skies tonight with light winds. It will be humid with lows near 68° by daybreak. There will be some patchy ground fog by sunrise due to the wet ground.
Tuesday will be warmer and a little more humid. Winds will be light with a weak high pressure system over the area. Look for afternoon temperatures touching 88-89 degrees. Winds will become E at 10 mph on the beaches in the afternoon, with a sea breeze dropping temps. to around 77°.
Wednesday will be hotter and more humid as a SW down-slope wind flow develops. Look for afternoon temps. near 92-93°. The heat index will be over 100 in most areas, except the beaches. Winds will be SW at under 11 mph but a sea breeze will turn the winds to the south on the coast with temps. falling to around 80-82 degrees in the afternoon. A very isolated shower may develop in the afternoon heat but the rain chances at any one spot is under 5%.
In the long range: Temperatures will edge back up to near 92° Thursday with the heat index near 102-106°. There will be some scattered thundershowers Thursday night and Friday afternoon with temps. Friday back to around 89-90°. The weekend looks hot and humid with spotty storms and temps. will reach 90-92°. Heat index values over the weekend will be near 95-100.
The average low for mid July is 69°, with a high temp. of 88°.