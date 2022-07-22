Forecast updated on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 4:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear, warm, and very humid. Low 74-76°. Wind: SW 2-7 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. High: 95-96°. Beaches may be hot as well before falling to 83° with a weak sea breeze PM. Heat Index near 100 PM. Wind: SW 2-8 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, warm, and very humid. Low 74-76°. Wind: SW 1-6 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, Breezy and muggy. High: 96-97°. Beaches may be hot as well before falling to 83° with a weak sea breeze PM. Heat Index 105+ PM. Wind: SW 7-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be very warm and muggy with lows near 75 degrees. An upper level high pressure system will remain across much of the U.S. and this means hot weather from the Rocky Mountains to the East Coast, including all of Delmarva through the weekend.
Saturday looks hot and muggy with temps. near 95 inland and near 85-90 on the coast. The heat index will be near 100. Winds will be light southwest and there is no rain expected but an isolated shower might develop in the afternoon. Much higher humidity will return Saturday night. Winds will be light from the southwest Saturday, but a weak sea breeze may cool the beaches to the mid 80's in the afternoon as winds turn to the south.
Sunday looks even hotter with very high humidity and the afternoon temperatures may pass 97 degrees with a heat index over 110. This is dangerous heat for people and all animals. Make sure pets are indoors. Winds will be SW at 7-15 mph. The SW wind will hold the seabreeze near the coast and the beaches will be quite hot as well Sunday.
In the long range, a weak front will move into the area with evening thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be near 94° Monday with dangerous heat in the afternoon. Tuesday will be a bit cooler with high temperatures back to around 87 degrees and some PM thunderstorms. Look for high temperatures near 90 from Wednesday through Friday. We will see some spotty storms about Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.
The average high for today is 88 degrees with an average low of 68 degrees.