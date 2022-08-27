DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Highs near 90°F, except cooler near showers and thunderstorms. Feels like mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday night: Showers and thunder early, then partly cloudy with patchy fog developing late. Light winds. Muggy, with lows around 70°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Patchy fog early, then partly to mostly sunny. A few showers or thunderstorms could pop up in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs near 90°F
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Chance of rain 10 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Chance of rain 10 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and more comfortable. Not as humid. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 84°F. Normal low: 65°F.
Unseasonably hot weather is back yet again on Delmarva, without much relief until later in the upcoming week.
On Saturday, Delmarva will bake under a hot and humid air mass. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s, and with the humidity it will feel like the mid 90s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, and some scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon. These showers and thunderstorms will be a lot like what we've seen most of this summer: slow moving storms with heavy downpours. That means not everyone will see a thunderstorms today, but those who do shoud expect the heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Downpours don't do much to replenish soil moisture, so the abnormally dry conditions are expected to continue.
Saturday night, patchy fog is likely to develop late, especially in places that see rain Saturday afternoon. It'll be muggy, with lows only falling to around 70 degrees.
Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Sunday as a ridge of high pressure builds into the northeast, but with the humidity, there is still a low chance of some pop up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, but likely not as widespread as on Saturday.
High pressure and unseasonably warm temperatures remain in charge on Monday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the upper 80s.
A weak cold front will approach on Tuesday. Ahead of this front, expect a return of hot, humid air, as temperatures again rise into the low to mid 90s both Tuesday and Wednesday. The front is expected to sort of wash out over the Mid-Atlantic, so it will struggle to fire up any showers or thunderstorms, but the low chance remains, with any storms featuring gusty downpours.
In the wake of that front, more comfortable and less humid air is expected as we welcome in the month of September.
In the tropics, an area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean has a low, 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical system.
A tropical wave in the deep Tropical Atlantic also has a low, 30 percent, chance of organizing. Neither of these areas are an immediate threat to Delmarva.