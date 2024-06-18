Forecast Updated on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 82-90. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 63-72. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A touch cooler with wind off the water. Highs: 80-90. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 64-72. Winds: SE-S 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 82-92. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Heat index values: 100-105. Highs: 85-95. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
There really isn’t much to write about this morning as the weather pattern is going to be a very quiet one over the coming few days as a massive ridge of high pressure takes control of the forecast in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere. This will have temperatures soaring later this week, but for now with the high sliding just a little too far off the coast to start the workweek…we will have a light wind off the Atlantic trying to mitigate the heat. After a nice day yesterday, the humidity has gone up overnight and will allow the temperatures to climb up a little bit more compared to yesterday. Highs today will reach the 80s and 90s across the region with some relief at the beach towns as the wind out of the south and southeast will keep temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.
As the wind completely turns off the Atlantic on Wednesday will bring temperatures down a few degrees on Wednesday with most of us in the 80s. Only places that could see 90s on Wednesday would be on the mid-shore. As we get to late week and the weekend is when the temperatures start to turn more out of the south and southwest and really drive in the hot weather. Highs by then will drive up into the 90s with some of us trying to flirt with a triple digit reading (100+) possible for the weekend.
No real chance of rain over the next few days with this massive ridge of high pressure overhead across the region. We may start to see a chance of a shower or storm on Sunday with a better chance of a few showers and storms as we roll into Monday of next week.