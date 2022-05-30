Forecast updated on Monday, May 30, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear skies. Warm and humid for late May. Low 67°. Wind: S 4-9 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, humid and hot. High 92°. Beaches 82° then falling to 72° PM as a sea breeze develops. Wind: W 1-7 mph. A sea-breeze after 1 PM on the coast will drop temps. to the low 70's. Winds on the coast SE 8-15 mph after 2 PM.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, humid and warm. Low 71°. Wind: SW 1-6 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. High 90-91°. Beaches fall to 73° PM with a sea breeze. Wind: NW 3-9 but East at 8-12 mph on the coast PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear tonight and it will be quite warm for late May. Look for lows near 67 degrees with very humid air. Winds will be light across the area.
Tuesday will be hot and humid with temperatures soaring to over 90 degrees as an upper level high settles over the region. A weak sea breeze will cool the beaches back to the low 70's by afternoon but even the beaches will reach the low/mid 80's before cooler marine air moves inland after 2 PM. A weak surface high pressure over the area will bring light winds from the west except near the coast where a SE sea breeze in the afternoon will reach 8-15 mph.
Wednesday looks sunny and hot as well. It will stay quite humid and afternoon temps. will be around 90 degrees. This is well above our average high of 79 degrees. Winds will be light Wednesday but a sea breeze will cool the beaches back to the low to mid 70's by mid-afternoon. Wednesday marks the beginning of meteorological summer in the Northern Hemisphere.
In the long-range, Thursday will be warm and humid but a weak cool front will bring clouds and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may have heavy rainfall. Look for temps. in the mid to upper 80's Thursday. A pattern change to cooler weather will develop and Friday will be cooler with some clouds and high temps. near 79 degrees. The weekend looks pleasant with afternoon temps in the upper 70's which is near the average for early June.
The average high for today is 78 degrees with an average low of 57 degrees.