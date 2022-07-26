Forecast updated on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 4:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly cloudy, warm and humid. Passing showers about. Low 72°. Wind: SW 3-9 mph.
Wednesday:Partly sunny, and warmer. Still muggy, with only isolated afternoon showers about. High: 89-91°. Beaches may be hot as well with no sea breeze. Wind: SW/W 5-11 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Warm and muggy. Low 74°. Wind: SW 2-6 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, and hot. Still muggy, A few spotty late day showers about. High: 90-92°. Beaches may be hot as well with no sea breeze. Wind: SW/W 7-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be very warm and muggy with lows near 72 degrees. We will see some more showers move across the area this evening. A few overnight showers are also possible as a weak upper level low passes over Delmarva.
Wednesday looks to be hotter with temps. around 87 and only some isolated later day storms. Winds will be W at 5-12 mph. The west wind will hold the sea breeze near the coast and the beaches will be rather hot as well. We should see a mix of clouds and sunshine with high humidity outside of any storms.
Thursday looks a bit hotter, with temperatures climbing back to 90-91 degrees. Only a few isolated showers are expected with a west wind at 7-14 mph. It will stay quite humid.
In the long range, we will see some thunderstorms in the area Friday and it will be a hot and muggy day. Look for afternoon temps. near 90 degrees ahead of a cold front. It will turn cooler and much less humid Saturday as the cool front moves to our south. Look for afternoon temps. in the mid 80's Saturday. Sunday will be rather pleasant with some storms about by late on the day. More humid weather, with scattered thunderstorms will return Monday, and it will be hot and muggy again by Tuesday with PM temps. around 90°.
The average high for today is 87 degrees with an average low of 67 degrees.