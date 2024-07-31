Forecast updated on Wednesday, 31 July 2024, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Hotter weather will continue tomorrow with high temps. reaching the low to mid 90's. Some late day storms will develop over the weekend with temps. edging down slightly as the upper level high pressure system moves westward.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly clear and warmer. Low 75°. Wind: S 1-6 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, and hotter. High 93-95°. Wind: SW 1-6 mph. Beaches reach 89° then a weak sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 80°.
Thursday Night: Mainly clear and warmer. Low 76°. Wind: S 0-3 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, and hot. High 93-94°. Heat index near 100-104. Wind: SW 6-14 mph. Beaches reach 89° then a weak sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 80°. A few storms around in the evening.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for fair skies and warm temperatures tonight across the region. Expect low temps. in the mid 70's by daybreak with a light south wind under 5 mph. Winds may be higher near open water though and especially on the Chesapeake Bay. It will be quite muggy.
Thursday looks even hotter than today, and very muggy. Winds will be light southwest wind and the temperatures will reach the mid 90's inland and even the mid to upper 80's on the beaches as only a weak sea breeze will arrive to cool things off to the upper 70's in the afternoon hours. The heat index will pass 100 over the entire area. Some very isolated showers may develop mainly near the coast in the afternoon as a weak sea breeze tries to push inland.
Friday looks much the same with the heat index values reaching 100 or higher during the afternoon hours. We will see a light southwest winds at 7-14 mph. The temperatures will reach the low to mid 90's inland and even the mid to upper 80's on the beaches as only a weak sea breeze will arrive to cool things off to the upper 70's in the afternoon hours. There will be some scattered storms around in the late day and early evening hours.
In the long-range: Saturday through Tuesday look very warm, with muggy air and afternoon temps. around 88-90 degrees. We will see some late day storms around, but many will stay dry.
The average low for late July is 68° and the high is 87°.