Forecast updated on Monday, 26 August 2024, at 4:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A warm and muggy air mass will linger over Delmarva this week with a very hot day likely on Wednesday ahead of a cool front. We will see some storms Thursday as the cool front passes.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear, humid, and warmer. A passing storm is possible in the evening hours. Low 67°. Wind: NE 0-2 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, and very warm. Becoming quite humid. High 88°. Wind: NE 1-5 mph. Beaches reach 77° with a NE wind at 4-9 mph PM.
Tuesday Night: Clear and muggy. Some patchy fog by sunrise. Low 69-71°. Wind: Light south.
Wednesday: Sunny, and hot. Heat Advisory possible with a heat index over 104 PM.. High 95-96°. Wind: SW 6-12 mph. Beaches reach 90° with a S wind at 7-15 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
A warmer night is on the way, and skies will be mainly clear. Look for low temps. near 67 degrees by sunrise! Winds will be light.
Tuesday looks sunny and it will be warmer with the humidity rising as well. Look for PM temps. reaching 88° in the afternoon. Winds will be light and a sea breeze will cool the beaches to the mid 70's in the afternoon hours. Tuesday night will be muggy with a low near 69°.
Wednesday will be hot and muggy with PM temps. reaching 95° in the afternoon. Some spots may be even in the upper 90's Wednesday afternoon as a SW wind develops. Only some isolated storms are expected later in the day.
In the long-range: A cool front will bring thunderstorms to the area Thursday with high temps. near 85°. Friday will not be as hot with a little lower humidity and temps. will reach 80 degrees. Saturday will be much the same with some thundershowers possible later in the day. Look for mid 80's with some spotty showers Sunday and tempos. Will be around 83° with some showers possible Monday. Meteorological Summer ends at Midnight Saturday evening.
The average low for late August is 65° and the high is 84°.