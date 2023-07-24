Forecast updated on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: The week ahead will feel like summer with temps. reaching the mid 90's by Thursday. The heat will linger through Saturday before a cool front brings temperatures down to the 80's by Sunday and Monday. This heat will be widespread from Manhattan to Texas.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair skies and warmer. Rather muggy late, with light winds and some patchy fog at daybreak. Low 68-70° Wind: S 0-2 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and warmer. Becoming muggy with light winds. Storms developing after 3 PM and some will be heavy. High 88° inland and 84° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 81° later in the day. Wind: S 1-5 mph. Winds on the coast will be SE at 6-12 mph PM.
Tuesday Night: Evening storms around and some will be strong with heavy rainfall. Rain chances at 40% for any one spot. Fair skies late. Low 69° Wind: S 2-8 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, humid, and warmer. High 90° inland and 86° on the beaches. A weak PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 82° later in the day. Wind: S 1-4 mph. Winds on the coast will be S/SE at 7-12 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear tonight and it will turn muggy with light winds. Look for temperatures to dip to the upper 60's by daybreak.
Tuesday will be sunny and humid with light winds. There will be a sea breeze on the coast and temps. there will drop to the low 80's by early afternoon. Inland temps. will reach 88° before storms approach. Some heavy thunderstorms are a good bet in the late afternoon and evening as a weak upper level trough of low pressure passes across the area. Skies will clear late Tuesday evening with light winds overnight as lows dip to 69-70.
Wednesday looks warm and sunny with PM temps. near 90 degrees. Winds will stay light form the south, but a sea breeze will coo the beaches back to the low 80's by mid afternoon. An upper level high pressure ridge will begin building over the region Wednesday and bring us some quite hot weather by Thursday/Friday.
In the long range: Thursday through Saturday will be sunny and quite hot with high temps. from 93° Thursday climbing to 95° Friday. Some spotty storms will develop Saturday evening ahead of a cool front, and it will not be quite as hot Sunday and Monday with temps. dropping back to the upper 80's Sunday and mid 80's Monday. Heat index values will be well over 100° later this week.
The average low for mid July is 69°, with a high temp. of 88°. These are the highest averages for the entire year.