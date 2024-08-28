Forecast Updated on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 85-97. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Stray shower / storm possible across northern Delmarva. Lows: 70-76. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 85-92. Winds: NW-NE 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 68-75. Winds: NE-SE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers at times. It will be cooler with the wind off the Atlantic. Highs: 75-85. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers / storms possible. Highs: 83-89. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The wind will be shifting quite a bit over the course of the next few days and eventually will end up coming from the south and southwest by the end of Thursday. Today will be a very hot day in Delmarva with our temperatures soaring well up into the 90s with heat index values approaching 105…so, yes…summer isn’t over just yet. We will see a good amount of sunshine throughout the day. The chance of a few showers or storms is possible late in the day on Wednesday as the boundary comes slowly down from the north throughout the day. A few of these storms could have the possibility of some strong gusty winds, lots of rain and lightning.
The boundary will stall out over the top of Delmarva and so we will keep some clouds around from time to time and could even lead to a few showers and storms by later in the afternoon and evening. I have some reservations about how big a chance of rain and storms will be tomorrow thanks to the fact that our main wind will be off the Atlantic and could be breezy to windy at times. With an east wind, this should help to stabilize the air over Delmarva…so I hesitate to be super aggressive with our storm chances for Thursday.
Friday looks to be an interesting forecast as the boundary is going to be moving back north as a warm front and could lead to a chance of some showers with cooler conditions as the wind remains in off the Atlantic. This wind turns southwest for Saturday and could bring a chance of showers / storms late on Saturday. This boundary that arrives by Saturday evening and Saturday night will break the humidity and lead to another refreshing period of dry weather early next week.