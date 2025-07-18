DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm early. Patchy fog late. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 69°F.
Another persistent frontal boundary is lurking just south of Delmarva Friday, bringing lots of clouds. Along this boundary, a disturbance will bring showers and thunderstorms Friday night, with most of the coverage southwest of Delmarva over Virginia and North Carolina. However, some of those showers and storms could cross the Chesapeake and bring unsettled conditions to Delmarva Friday evening.
With the front continuing to lurk around Saturday, we'll again have lots of clouds mixing in with the sun, with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.
The front will then slide to the north as a warm front, bringing warmer and more humid conditions for Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny, but a thunderstorm could pop up in the warm, humid air.
Then a cold front swings through Sunday night, with a chance for a few thunderstorms.
In the wake of the front, temperatures on Monday will be "cooler", in the mid 80s, with more comfortable humidity levels arriving by Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday.
Longer range guidance is suggesting heat and humidity will return during the latter half of next week as we settle back into an extended period of unsettled weather.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for July 25 - July 31.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.