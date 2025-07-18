Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northern Dorchester County in southeastern Maryland... Wicomico County in southeastern Maryland... * Until 1215 AM EDT. * At 913 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Cambridge, Hurlock, Sharptown, Secretary, Vienna, University Of Maryland Center For Environmental Studies, East New Market, Galestown, Brookview, Eldorado, Linkwood, Lloyds and Hudson. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using X @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED