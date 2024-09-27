DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in near 80°F, with upper 70s ta the beach. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday night: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with a low tornado threat, mainly on the Lower Eastern Shore and south. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent or less.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 76°F. Normal low: 56°F.
It has been yet another warm and muggy overnight on Delmarva, as the peninsula wakes up to temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Of course, headlining national weather news in Hurricane "Helene", which made a landfall in Florida just after 11 p.m. Thursday night as a Category 4 hurrcane. "Helene" is now moving north through Georgia as it starts to make a turn to the northwest.
On Delmarva, we are only going to see minor effects from "Helene". As the storm continues toward the Ohio Valley, an almost warm front like structure is likely to set up east of the storm and travel up the East Coast. This will bring scattered showers Friday to Delmarva, with possibly some thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening.
Instability is low, but winds a few thousand feet above the ground will be strong, and should a thunderstorm develop and tap into the abundant warm, humid air over Delmarva, it could briefly turn severe, with a threat for torrential downpours and possibly a brief spin-up tornado. The tornado threat is very low for Delmarva, with a 2% threat confined to the Lower Eastern Shore and Eastern Shore of Virginia, but we'll be watching the radar carefully all day and evening.
We'll get a break from unsettled weather on Saturday, as skies turn partly cloudy with a low chance for a few showers in the warm, humid air over the peninsula.
Then remnants of "Helene" will start to move east toward Delmarva on Sunday, and bring cloudy skies and scattered showers through early Tuesday.
Temperatures will turn cooler next week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging nearnormal and precipitation below normal for October 4 - October 10.
In the Tropics:
Hurricane "Helene" made landfall near the Big Bend of Florida Thursday night, and is expected to bring damaging winds and flooding rainfall from Florida into the Ohio Valley. Threats to Delmarva are low.
Tropical Storm "Issac" is expected to become a hurricane soon, but is expected to remain at sea, and maybe bring rain and gusty winds to the Azores this weekend. It is not a threat to Delmarva.
A tropical wave west of the Cape Verde Islands has a high, 90 percent chance of development. It is not an immediate threat to Delmarva, but we'll keep our eyes on it.
Longer range guidance is suggesting yet another tropical low could form in the western Caribbean sometime next week.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.