DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Cloudy with lingering showers early, then becoming mostly sunny. Light winds from the northwest. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower possible south. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 79°F. Normal low: 60°F.
The coastal low that brought gusty winds and rain on Tuesday has moved inland to our south, and it will reverse direction and head out to sea by Thursday afternoon.
As the low lingers to our south, we'll see continued cloudy skies Wednesday evening, with some scattered, mainly light showers overnight.
Clouds and some showers could linger into Thursday morning, but then the low departs and high pressure builds in, and skies could become mostly sunny by Thursday afternoon with seasonable afternoon highs in the upper 70s.
Friday is shaping up to be the best day of the next 7 days, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.
A backdoor cold front will bring a wind shift to the east along with seasonably cool temperatures this coming weekend, under partly to mostly sunny skies.
That front will stall just to our south, and will bring some increased cloud cover for the first couple of days of the next work week, and a low chance of showers, mainly across southern portions of Delmarva.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation below normal for September 24 - September 30.
In the Tropics: Tropical Storm "Gabrielle" has formed in the central Atlantic. It is forecast to become a hurricane sometime this weekend. The current forecast guidance has the hurricane approaching Bermuda by the early to middle part of next week. It is too early to tell if future changes to the forecast will bring direct effects to the East Coast, but our beach communities should be prepared for high surf and rip currents next week.
A tropical wave southeast of the Cape Verde Islands has a low, 20 percent chance of development in the next seven days. It is not a threat to the U.S. East Coast at this time.
A tropical wave forecast to move off the west coast of Africa has a low, 20 percent chance of development in the next seven days. It is not a threat to the U.S. East Coast at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.