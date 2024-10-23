DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly clear and mild. Winds shifting from south to north and becoming breezy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler, and breezy. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 67°F. Normal low: 45°F.
A dry cold front is approaching Delmarva Wednesday evening which will significantly increase the wildfire danger on Thursday.
The cold front will have almost no significant moisture to deal with. We'll notice the passage of the cold front early Thursday morning when winds shift from southerly to northerly and become gusty.
Thursday will be a mostly sunny day, but along with winds gusting to 25 mph or more, and falling relative humidity, the risk of wildfire spreading out of control will increase, so outdoor activities involving spark or flame are not advised. Burn bans are in effect for much of Delmarva; contact your local county officials for your county-specific details.
We'll be dry and cooler Friday with a slow warm-up on Saturday before a second dry cold front transits Delmarva by Sunday, which will again bring lower humidity and gusty winds to Delmarva.
Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will warm back up to about 70°F by mid-week with pretty much no rain in the forecast.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely above normal and precipitation below normal between October 29 and November 4.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of potential development in the Atlantic Basin at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.