DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Becoming breezy. Winds from the south could gust to 20 mph before shifting to the west. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a few light showers. Much cooler and windy. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and windy. Cold. Highs around 50°F.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 60°F. Normal low: 39°F.
Veterans Day has been an amazing day with lots of sunshine, light winds, and mild temperatures, mostly in the mid to upper 60s.
Clouds will increase Wednesday evening, with lows falling to the upper 40s. The increased cloud cover means dew is not as likely.
Our next weather-maker will arrive Thursday in the form of a deep area of low pressure to our north. We remain confident that the main effects of this next system will be mainly much cooler and windy conditions, with rain not being very significant.
The central low pressure will be way to our north well into Canada, with the fronts stretched to the southwest. This setup does not favor much rain over Delmarva, so we've significantly lowered the expected amount of rain on Thursday and Friday. Expect a mix of clouds and sun, with just a few light showers both days, with perhaps a little more rain on Thursday.
The big changes will come in temperatures. Highs on Thursday will remain in the mild mid 60s before the first fronts arrive. Then temperatures plummet on Friday, with highs only in the low 50s, and possibly not getting out of the 40s on Saturday. These colder temperatures will also come with gusty northwest winds that will push daytime wind chills down into the low 40s, so this will be the first time this year we tell you that you'll have to bundle up!
Freeze conditions will become increasingly likely during the overnights, especially Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. Take precautions with sensitive outdoor plants. Any outdoor garden hoses should be brought in, and outdoor spigots prepared for the winter season.
Cold and breezy conditions continue on Sunday, with a little less wind by Monday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation near normal for Nov 18 - Nov 24.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.