Forecast updated on Sunday, 15 September 2024, at 7:30 AM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It was another pleasant early fall day across Delmarva, but clouds and winds will increase a low pressure system develops to our south off the coast of South Carolina. We may see some needed rain by late Monday and Tuesday as the low pressure system moves inland.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy, breezy and pleasantly warm PM. High 79-80º. Beaches 73°, Wind: NE 8-18 mph.
Tonight: Fair to partly cloudy. Patchy fog toward sunrise. Low 64-66º. Wind: E/NE 7-16 mph. Beaches stay near 68°.
Monday: Increasing clouds and quite breezy. Spotty showers after 5 PM. High 78-79º inland and 73° on the coast. Wind: NE 12-21 mph. Beaches: High 73º with wind NE 14-23 mph PM.
Tuesday:Mostly cloudy with rain showers possible. Blustery near the coast. High 77º inland and 73° on the coast. Wind: E 12-22 mph. Beaches: High 73º with wind NE 14-24 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Today will be a pleasant early Fall day with sun and clouds and a NE breeze will continue around a large high pressure system over New York. We will see more cloud cover and a bit more wind than we had late last week as a low pressure system develops off the coast of the Carolinas.
Tonight looks fair to partly cloudy and mild, with light NE winds and lows near 64-66 degrees. Winds will be n-east around 7-16 mph. Winds will be higher near the coast. We will see some areas of fog at sunrise due to the longer nights and the onshore moist flow from the Atlantic.
Monday will bring an increase in cloud cover later in the day as a low pressure system develops to our south and approaches the Carolina coast. We might see a few sprinkles in the area and winds will increase some with inland areas seeing 12-19 mph winds by afternoon. Coastal winds will jump up to 14-23 mph. Afternoon highest temps, will touch 78 degrees inland and stay near 73º at the coast. Temps. will reach the low 80's from Cambridge to Easton and near the Bay.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with passing showers. Afternoon temperatures will be around 77 inland and 73 on the beaches. It will be quite breezy inland and blustery on the beaches. Showers are also likely Tuesday night.
In the long-range: Clouds with passing showers are likely again on Wednesday with some clearing by Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the mid 60's and afternoon temps. will be in the upper 70's to around 80 degrees. Cooler and drfier air will arrive on Saturday.
The average high for early September is 80 degrees with an average low of 60 degrees.