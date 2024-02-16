DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny early, then mostly cloudy by afternoon. Breezy, with wind from the northwest gusting to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Friday night: Snow likely after midnight. Lows in the low 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Saturday: Some snow or rain showers end by late morning, then partly sunny by afternoon. Total accumulations of 3 inches or less, with the higher amounts on the Midshore and in Delaware. Highs in thelow to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Presidents Day: Sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 48°F. Normal low: 29°F.
It's Finally Friday!
You'll need sunglasses and a jacket as you head out the door this morning, as skies will start off mostly sunny.
However, all eyes are on our next weather-maker, which will approach from the west today, and we'll notice skies becoming mostly cloudy by Friday afternoon. It will be breezy, with northwest winds gusting to 25 mph or more at times, and we have Small Craft Advisories and Gale Warnings for the waters around Delmarva.
A fast moving storm system will make its final approach to Delmarva Friday night.
Expect snow to develop after midnight, and continue through mid-morning Saturday. The snow could mix with rain on Saturday morning.
We are becoming more confident that we'll see accumulating snow on Delmarva from this storm. However, there are some uncertainties.
Forecast temperatures on Saturday morning will only be about the freezing mark. This will mean that just a one degree change in temperature could mean the difference between several inches of snow, or just a coating of slush. Guidance is holding on to up to 3 inches of snow on the Midshore and Delaware, with isolated pockets of 4 inches not out of the question.
Snow on the Lower Eastern Shore is tricky and will depend on the exact track of the storm, but be prepared for 1 to 3 inches.
Accumulations will decrease to the south, and we're not expecting much of anything on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
The snow could turn to a rain/snow mix before ending by late morning Saturday. If the forecast for accumulation holds up and you want to enjoy the snow, you'll need to get up early, as I'm expecting most if not all of the snow to be gone by Saturday afternoon as the sun will come out and temperatures rise into the 40s.
High pressure builds in for the latter half of the weekend.
The beginning of next week will be dry and mild, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s by Wednesday.
A few impulses of energy could bring some increased clouds on Tuesday and Thursday, but so far most of the upcoming week will be dry.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation slightly above normal for February 23 - February 29.