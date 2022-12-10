DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds. Cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy, chilly, and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Tuesday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Periods of rain possible. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 51°F. Normal low: 32°F.
Saturday has started off on a frosty note, with clear skies and light winds allowing temperatures to fall below freezing.
Temperatures will warm up quickly in the morning thanks to sunny skies, but as the ridge of high pressure responsible for the sun departs to the east, we'll expect to see increasing clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly below normal, in the upper 40s this afternoon.
On Sunday, a weak disturbance will approach from the west. This disturbance won't be much of a weather-maker for Delmarva, though. We'll expect to see mainly cloudy skies with a low chance of a few stray showers throughout the day. Temperatures will be seasonable, in the low 50s.
Then another ridge of high pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic and Delmarva for the start of the next work week. This ridge will bring partly to mostly sunny skies, but a gusty northerly breeze that will suppress our temperatures to well below normal, only in the mid 40s for Monday and Tuesday.
By mid-week, eyes will turn west as some long-range models are suggesting that a substantial storm system could develop that might bring some periods of chilly rain to Delmarva roughly around Thursday. There is still a good deal of disagreement in just how siginificant this storm could be, so at this point, let's just keep it in the back of our minds that it could be wet and windy this coming Thursday, give or take a day.