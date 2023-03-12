DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Increasing clouds, then showers by afternoon. Chilly, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday night: Rain likely. A few snowflakes may mix in, but wintry weather is not expected. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Monday: Rain likely. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, chilly, and windy. Winds from the west could gust 40 to 50 mph at times. Highs in the mid 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs near 50°F.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 54°F. Normal low: 34°F.
After a gray and windy day on Delmarva Saturday, we're going to get a break from the wind today.
Our morning is starting off a little darker than yesterday as we moved our clocks ahead one hour this morning for Daylight Saving Time. Sunrise will be a little after 7 a.m., when we'll see partly to mostly sunny skies.
Clouds will increase throughout the day, with skies becoming cloudy by early afternoon as a storm system approaches from the west. Some showers will develop by mid to late afternoon. A few snowflakes may mix in with the rain, but winter weather is not expected as temperatures near the ground will stay well above freezing over the next 36 hours.
Rain will become widespread Sunday night, with a few brief downpours possible.
Rain will likely continue through much of the day Monday morning before ending late Monday night. Delmarva could see ½" to ¾" of rain from this system.
Then the middle of the coming week will be dry as high pressure pushes in from the west, but it'll be windy and chilly, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Temperatures on Tuesday will only reach the mid 40s, and only about 50°F on Wednesday. Expect winds from the west to gust 40 to 50 mph on Tuesday. Some weakened tree limbs could come down, and a few isolated power outages will be possible.
Winds will calm down and temperatures will turn mild on Thursday and Friday before another storm system will threaten the region next weekend.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation near normal for March 19-25.