DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds with a chance of showers late. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Monday: Morning showers taper off by mid afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 79°F. Normal low: 60°F.
High pressure will remain in charge over Delmarva as we start our Sunday, however a cold front will approach today, causing cloud cover to increase, with skies turning mostly cloudy by mid-afternoon. Most outdoor activities should be fine today, but showers could interrupt any late afternoon and evening plans.
As the remnants of Hurricane "Lee" continue to pull away, the shore break and rip current threats are beginning to subside, with only a moderate threat of rip currents Sunday.
As low pressure develops along tonight's cold front, expect widespread, but welcome, showers overnight. Thunderstorms are not likely, but some isolated flooding could be possible in any heavier downpours that develop.
Showers are likely to linger into Monday morning before starting to taper off by midday.
Then most of the rest of the week ahead is looking very pleasant as high pressure builds in over the Mid-Atlantic again, and decides to stick around for a while. Expect mostly sunny skies and comfortable afternoon highs near 80°F for Tuesday through Friday.
A potential coastal storm could bring another round of rain by Saturday, but long-range guidance is not in good agreement at this time.
In the Tropics...
"Lee" has become an post-tropical storm, and as it continues to pull away, the shore break and rip current threat will decrease on Delmarva.
Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm "Margot" has weakened to a tropical storm and is likely to become extratropical soon. It could menace the Azores by mid-week.
In the deep tropics, Tropical Storm "Nigel" has been christened, and is expected to become the next major hurricane in the Atlantic Basin. Current guidance has "Nigel" staying well out to sea. However, we'll watch its track carefully to see if it travels far enough east to increase the rip current threats on Delmarva. That would possibly happen late this week.
A tropical wave coming off the coast of Senegal and The Gambia has a low, 30 percent chance of development.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging well above normal and precipitation slightly above normal for September 24-September 30.