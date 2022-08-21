DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny with patchy fog early, then increasing clouds. A few showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Lows around 70°F. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few lingering showers or rumbles of thunder. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Chance of showers or thunder. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Saturday night was clear with light winds, and with increasing dew points, there were a few areas of low-lying fog that formed within a few hours of sunrise.
Sunday will start off mostly sunny, but as a warm from approaches from the south, clouds will increase throughout the day, becoming mostly cloudy by afternoon. Some showers or thunder will likely start to develop across Delmarva by mid to late afternoon, so most of the day will be dry, just watch out later in the day.
Sunday night is when we're expecting widespread showers and thunderstorms. Dynamics over Delmarva won't be great for the development of severe thunderstorms, but any thunderstorms that manage to develop could feature damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rain. With lots of available moisture in the atmosphere, isolated flash flooding could be a problem, especially in any slow-moving thunderstorms.
As a cold front approaches from the northwest on Monday, showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue throughout the day. Again, severe weather is not likely, but we'll watch out for damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and localized flash flooding.
The cold front will be slow to transit the Mid-Atlantic and it will decided to hang out off the East Coast for a while, so showers and thunder are likely to linger at least into Tuesday morning.
High pressure will attempt to build into the Mid-Atlantic later in the week, so temperatures will warm up into the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity will remain high, with dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s due to that front off shore. Therefore, while Wednesday through Friday should be mainly dry and mostly sunny, we'll keep low chances of some pop up showers each day.
The next chance of more widespread showers and thunder arrive next weekend.
In the tropics, Potential Tropical Cyclone "Four" has struggled to get organized and is moving ashore in south Texas and the Mexican state of Tamaulipas this morning. Heavy rain is likely in these areas, but no further tropical development is expected.
A tropical wave near the Cape Verde Islands in the deep tropical Atlantic. has a low chance of development. This tropical system is not an immediate threat to Delmarva.