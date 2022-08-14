DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Increasing clouds, but pleasant temperatures continue. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Light wind shifting to the southeast
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s.
Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the morning. Highs near 80°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: A few lingering showers, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s
Friday: Mostly sunny, but turning more humid. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: A chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
High pressure to the north will begin to exit the Mid-Atlantic region today. This will allow a shortwave disturbance from the Midwest to move in the direction of Delmarva. We'll notice increasing clouds on Sunday, but the pleasant temperatures will continue with light winds.
Our next round of showers and thunderstorms arrives on Monday as that shortwave arrives from the northwest. At this time the chance of severe weather is low, but we can't rule out at least some gusty downpours in some embedded thunderstorms. Any rain with non-severe storms will be welcome, as the latest drought monitor is indicating that some drought conditions are persisting in eastern Sussex County, and abnormally dry conditions are developing in Kent County, Del.
The shortwave won't move quickly, so scattered showers and thunder are likely to continue Monday night through at least midday Tuesday.
A few showers could linger into early Wednesday.
Then late next week, we'll enter a drier period once again with humidity slowly on the rise into next weekend. At this time, though, temperatures should remain reasonable, in the low to mid 80s.
Then another round of showers and thunder is possible next week.
In the tropics, a disturbance off the Louisiana coast has a low chance of developing into a tropical system, but at this time it looks like it will only bring some periods of heavy rain to coastal Louisiana and Texas.