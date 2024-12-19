DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Increasing clouds. A few showers after midnight. Lows in the low 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Scattered showers, with heavier showers and rain at the coast. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Friday night: Showers could mix with some wet snow before ending late. Lows in the upper 20s.
Saturday: Clearing and chilly. Windy. Highs in the upper 30s, feeling like the upper 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 30s.
Christmas Eve: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 50°F.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 49°F. Normal low: 31°F.
Low pressure and a cold front that brought some showers to Delmarva last night have moved offshore and our Thursday became sunny with a chilly breeze as high pressure built in.
The high won't stick around for long, though. As a clipper system approaches from the west and a coastal low approaches from the south, we'll see clouds increase Thursday night.
The clipper won't be much of a weather maker for Delmarva as it dissipates and gets absorbed into the approaching coastal low.
The coastal low won't be a major weather-maker for Delmarva, but it will make for scattered showers on Friday, with heavier rain east of Route 13 and especially along the coast.
The low won't stick around, and it will head out to sea Friday night, but not before a cold high pressure pushes in. Some of Friday's rain could end as some wet snow showers before precipitation ends late Friday night. However, no snow accumulation is expected, and no travel effects are expected aside from wet roads.
Then the coldest air of the season so far arrives with the high pressure this weekend.
Expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with breezy conditions. Highs Saturday will struggle to make it out of the 30s, and on Sunday we might not make it above the freezing mark. Cold conditions continue on Monday, with highs in the mid 30s. Be ready for overnight lows well down in the teens on Sunday and Monday mornings.
A cold front will approach on Christmas Eve, bringing increasing clouds and some scattered showers for Christmas Day. So far, it looks like temperatures on Christmas Day will be up close to 50°F, so a white Christmas looks increasingly unlikely for Delmarva.