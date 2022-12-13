DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Clear and cold. Calm winds. Lows in the mid 20s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Periods of rain likely. Some freezing rain may be possible around daybreak, especially in the northern reaches of Delmarva. Windy. Highsin the low 50s. One to two inches of rain likely. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Friday: Lingering showers in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Monday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 50°F. Normal low: 32°F.
Clouds finally cleared Monday night on Delmarva, and our Tuesday featured lots of cool sunshine as high pressure built into the Mid-Atlantic during the day.
The high will slide off to the east on Wednesday. Wednesday will start off mostly sunny, but clouds will increase as we head into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain chilly during the day, in the mid 40s.
Then we get our next weather-maker for Thursday, which will be a messy day.
At this time, it looks like precipitation will start to approach Delmarva late Wednesday night. Temperatures in the low 30s overnight could just be cold enough for some freezing rain or sleet early Thursday morning. However, significant effects on travel are unlikely.
Temperatures will rise quickly Thursday morning, so any frozen stuff will quickly change to rain. A cold front and developing coastal low will bring periods of rain during the day on Thursday, which is looking like a washout. One to two inches of rain on all of Delmarva is likely. There could also be some embedded heavier downpours and even some thunder that could bring three inches of rain or more in isolated spots. Gusty winds combined with the rain could make travel difficult all day.
Then the storm departs Friday. Showers could linger into Friday morning, then skies clear by Friday afternoon.
High pressure dominates the coming weekend, which will be mostly sunny, but again unseasonably chilly with afternoon temperatures only in the 40s.