DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny early, then increasing clouds through the afternoon. Highs near 50°F.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few afternoon showers. Mild. Winds from the south at 10 to 15 mph. Highs near 60°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with light showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent, mostly in the morning.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Cooler, with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday: Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
After a frosty start to Wednesday on parts of Delmarva, the day will start off mostly sunny with light winds, allowing temperatures to quickly rise to near 50°F in the afternoon.
As high pressure pushes off the East Coast into the Atlantic, flow will become more southerly, and we'll notice increasing mid and high level clouds by Wednesday afternoon.
Ahead of an approaching cold front, skies on Thursday will be mostly cloudy as it turns breezy, with southerly winds at 10 to 15 mph. This will push temperatures to near 60°F Thursday afternoon, and increase the humidity.
The cold front will be associated with a developing low pressure system in the mid-Mississippi Valley. Ahead of the cold front, a few showers will develop Thursday afternoon.
Showers will become widespread with a few downpours possible Thursday evening into Friday morning.
As the low pulls away from the region late Friday, on the back side of the low, some showers could linger into Saturday, but these showers will be mainly light. Of greater note will be much cooler temperatures, falling from the mid 50s Friday to the mid 40s on Saturday.
High pressure builds back into the Mid-Atlantic by Sunday, and next week will start out with mostly sunny skies and seasonably cool temperatures.
Then the next weather maker will be a round showers in the Tuesday timeframe next week.